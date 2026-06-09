Millie Bobby Brown Returns As Enola With A Dangerous New Case in Enola Holmes 3 Trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for Enola Holmes 3, giving viewers a preview of the next chapter in the mystery adventure series led by Millie Bobby Brown. The new film continues the story of Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, as she takes on another challenging investigation.

In the latest installment, Enola travels to Malta, where she becomes involved in a new case filled with secrets, danger, and unexpected twists. The trailer suggests that the young detective will face one of her toughest challenges yet as she works to uncover the truth behind a complex mystery. Along the way, she must also deal with changes in her personal life while continuing her work as a private detective.

The footage offers glimpses of action scenes, hidden conspiracies, and suspenseful moments as Enola follows clues across different locations. As the mystery unfolds, members of the Holmes family once again become involved in the investigation, leading to another adventure filled with puzzles and high stakes.

Millie Bobby Brown returns in the lead role as Enola Holmes, a character that has become popular with audiences since the release of the first two films. Henry Cavill is also back as Sherlock Holmes, Enola’s famous older brother. The film reunites several familiar faces from previous installments, including Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson, and Sharon Duncan Brewster as Moriarty.

The trailer also hints at further development in Enola’s relationship with Tewkesbury. As she balances her detective work with her personal life, viewers can expect both emotional moments and new challenges for the young investigator.

Behind the camera, Enola Holmes 3 introduces a new director to the franchise. Philip Barantini, known for his work on Adolescence, takes over directing duties for this film. His involvement brings a fresh creative approach while maintaining the adventurous spirit of the series.

The screenplay has once again been written by Jack Thorne, who also worked on Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, and Adolescence. His return helps ensure continuity in the storytelling and character development that audiences have come to expect from the franchise.

With its mix of mystery, action, family dynamics, and detective work, Enola Holmes 3 aims to continue the journey of its young heroine while introducing a new international case. The trailer suggests that the upcoming film will expand the world of Enola Holmes and explore the next stage of her evolution as a detective.