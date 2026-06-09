Bobby Deol’s Bandar Sees Sharp Monday Drop Despite Positive Reviews

Anurag Kashyap’s crime thriller Bandar, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, has received positive feedback from both critics and audiences since its release on June 4. While many viewers have praised the film’s storytelling and Bobby Deol’s performance, the appreciation has not translated into strong box office collections so far.

According to the latest box office estimates, Bandar recorded a significant drop in collections on its first Monday. The film earned approximately Rs. 24 lakh on Day 4, making it the lowest single day collection since its release. This decline comes after the film showed some growth over the weekend.

Bandar opened with a collection of Rs. 50 lakh on its first day. The film saw an increase on Saturday, collecting Rs. 95 lakh, and continued to improve on Sunday when it crossed the Rs. 1 crore mark for the first time. Despite the weekend growth, the sharp fall on Monday has slowed its overall momentum.

With four days completed, the film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs. 3.22 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs. 2.69 crore.

One of the major challenges facing Bandar is the strong competition currently present in theatres. The film is competing against several releases, including Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, the Hollywood horror film Obsession, Ram Charan’s Telugu release Peddi, and the fantasy action film Masters of the Universe. With multiple options available for moviegoers, attracting a wider audience has become difficult for the crime thriller.

Bandar is largely targeted at a niche audience and has benefited from discussions and recommendations on social media. However, positive word of mouth alone has not been enough to generate substantial growth at the box office during its first few days.

Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee and directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film is inspired by a real life incident. The story follows Samar, played by Bobby Deol, a singer and actor whose career is facing a downturn. His life changes dramatically when a woman named Gayatri, played by Sapna Pabbi, files a rape complaint against him. The film then explores the legal and personal challenges that follow as Samar finds himself caught in a complex and difficult situation.

The cast also includes Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Nagesh Bhonsle in key roles. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol received support from his half sister Esha Deol, who attended a special screening of the film and shared a message praising his work. She wrote, “You are in the best form ever! Undoubtedly the finest actor today. Enduring and vulnerable! Way to go, bhaiya.”

Despite the slow box office performance, the film continues to receive appreciation for its performances and subject matter. The coming days will determine whether positive audience feedback can help improve its theatrical run.