Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Crosses Massive ₹170 Crore Worldwide In Just 6 Days

Drishyam 3 continued its strong run at the box office on Day 6 despite a routine weekday drop in collections. The film, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, reportedly earned around ₹6.45 crore net in India on its first Tuesday.

According to trade reports, the movie had collected ₹7.70 crore net on Monday. On Tuesday, the film saw a drop of around 16.2 per cent in collections. Despite the decline, the overall performance remained steady, taking the total India net collection to around ₹68.60 crore within 6 days of release. Reports also stated that the film was screened across 4,668 shows on Tuesday.

The movie has also performed strongly at the overseas box office. On Day 6, Drishyam 3 reportedly collected around ₹6 crore internationally. With this, the film’s overseas gross collection reached approximately ₹90.70 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide gross collection of the film has now crossed ₹170.32 crore.

The day wise India net collection of Drishyam 3 is as follows:

Day 1 collection stood at ₹15.85 crore.

On Day 2, the film earned ₹11.05 crore, followed by ₹13.70 crore on Day 3 and ₹13.85 crore on Day 4. The film collected ₹7.35 crore on Day 5 and ₹6.45 crore on Day 6.

The film was released in 4 regional languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Among all versions, the Malayalam version has contributed the highest collections so far, followed by Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

On Day 6, the Malayalam version earned around ₹5.50 crore. The Telugu version collected approximately ₹0.60 crore, while the Tamil and Kannada versions earned ₹0.25 crore and ₹0.10 crore respectively.

State wise reports showed that Kerala remained the strongest market for the film on Tuesday, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 is the third film in the popular Drishyam franchise. The movie released nearly 5 years after Drishyam 2 and generated strong interest among audiences before release.

The film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique and Asha Sarath in important roles.

The story follows Georgekutty several years after the events of Drishyam 2 as he struggles with fear, pressure and the possibility of his family’s hidden past being exposed.