Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan flaunt their traditional looks at NMACC event

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya represented the Bachchans. She looked beautiful in a traditional green outfit as she posed with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opened on Friday (March 31) in Mumbai. The evening was made special with a musical theatre Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation. Global celebrities from the world of arts and entertainment arrived for the grand inauguration at Jio World Gardens, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Both were wearing Manish Malhotra outfits. Like mother like daughter. Aishwarya as well as her daughter Aaradhya making a stylish entry at the red carpet of NMACC event.

Aishwarya wore a velvet sharara embroidered in our signature styles of Kashmiri and Zardosi paired with an elegantly traditional benarasi scarf in a rich pure katan silk. She pairs her look with statement uncut jewellery by Manish Malhotra jewellery.

Aaradhya Bachchan stands pretty in our customised blush pink Anarkali.

