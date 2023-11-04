scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt flaunts her white dress; fan says, She copies Deepika Padukone’s airport look

On Saturday, the paparazzi clicked Alia Bhat arriving at the Mumbai airport

By Pooja Tiwari
On Saturday, the paparazzi clicked Alia Bhat arriving at the Mumbai airport. The Brahmastra actor’s love for minimal dressing and her steal-worthy personal wardrobe come into full display when she gets spotted by the paparazzi at the airport.

Alia stepping out of her car and posed for the cameras and even waved at them before going inside to catch her flight.

Fans loved her minimal attire for the airport and took to the comments section to compliment the actor. One fan wrote, “She is always so simple and pretty.” Another commented, “Gorgeous.”

