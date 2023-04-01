scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt looks effortlessly gorgeous in a silver glittery saree with an off-shoulder blouse at NMACC event

Alia Bhatt is among the most followed Bollywood actresses who are not only known for their impeccable acting skills but also for their classy fashion choices.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opened its doors last evening. The inaugural event saw an amalgamation of several high-profile personalities from different walks of life.

From international celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Prabal Gurung to our very own Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and more, the event was a star-studded one

The actress has left everyone in awe of her stunning ethnic looks over the years. and now she is taking our breaths away in a lovely saree look.

Alia left us all drooling over her beauty in an silver-coloured glittery saree with pleats of stitched pearls throughout the pallu that she wore for the Great Indian Musical at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. She wore a shimmery off-shoulder blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline.

She arrived with her family Mahesh Bhatt, mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

