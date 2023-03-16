Alia Bhatt rang in her 30th birthday with a personalised cake topped with fresh fruits and flowers. The actor turned 30 on March 15, and her birthday cake was shaped into the number.

Alia’s photo from what appears to be a midnight celebration with her loved ones was shared on paparazzi and fan pages on Instagram. The actor wore a printed red and white pyjama set and sat on a white couch in the photo.

Alia shares pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “Thirty”. In the series of pictures, she shares some moments with her love Ranbir Kapoor, her sister Shaheen Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan. She also shared some of her friends group pictures.

This is Alia’s first birthday since daughter Raha Kapoor’s birth in November last year.

Check out Alia Bhatt shares inside birthday pictures with Ranbir Kapoor and her family below: