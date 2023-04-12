scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala debut this year

Alia Bhatt, who will be making her international debut with 'Heart of Stone', to make her debut at the biggest fashion events of the year, Met Gala.

Alia Bhatt _ pic courtesy instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently cherishing motherhood, and will be making her international debut with ‘Heart of Stone’, is all set to make her debut at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, Met Gala.

The Met Gala was established in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert as a fundraiser for the newly founded Costume Institute to mark the opening of its annual exhibit. This year’s theme for the event is titled ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, which will honour the artistic brilliance of the late designer and trace his evolution.

The actress will be a wearing a Prabal Gurang outfit for the red carpet.

Meanwhile on the work front, Alia has an exciting year ahead with the release of Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani’.

The year 2022 was a highly rewarding year for her both on personal and professional fronts as she married the line of hey life Ranbir Kapoor and also welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Her projects like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’, ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Darlings’, were all major successes.

Entertainment Today

