scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul are officially man and wife

By News Bureau
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul are officially man and wife
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul wedding ceremony _ pic courtesy instagram

It’s official! Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been pronounced the man and the wife. The wedding ceremony, which took place on Monday at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, saw the pheras taking place close to the magic hour in the evening.

After the ceremony concluded, Suniel and his son Ahan Shetty came out of the venue, greeted the media and distributed sweets to the media personnel stationed outside the venue.

The father-son duo donned Indian ethnic wear. While Suniel wore a crepe coloured Kurta and pyjama, his son was seen decked up in all white ethnic attire.

Expressing his happiness, Suniel told the media that he is very happy as the function went on really well and the family has something planned up for the reception once the Indian Premier League gets completed given Rahul has work commitments in the cricket league.

The ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ actor also mentioned that he still remains a father for Rahul like he is for his daughter Athiya and opined that the ‘in-law’ is a thing of the past.

Ahead of the wedding, Athiya and KL Rahul hosted a sangeet night for their guests. Suniel and his wife Mana, along with Athiya’s besties Krishna Shroff and Akansha Ranjan had set the dance floor on fire with the celebrations.

Previous article
'MasterChef India': Chef Garima Arora asks contestant to prepare a dish with 'no fusion, or confusion'
Next article
Spotify lays off 600 employees globally, CEO takes full responsibility
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ireland men to play first Test in three years on Bangladesh tour

Sports

'In your light, I learn how to love': Athiya, Rahul now officially man and wife (Ld)

Technology

Delhi HC notice to Centre on plea challenging blocking of website 'Dowry Calculator'

Sports

Mohammed Shami ordered to pay monthly alimony to estranged wife

Sports

ICC rescinds demerit point given to Rawalpindi pitch for Pakistan-England Test

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab CM to dedicate 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics on Jan 27

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany outplay France 5-1 to seal berth in quarterfinals

Sports

Learning language of coaching from Shane, Robin, and James, says MI Emirates' batting coach Parthiv Patel

Technology

ChatGPT's paid version available for $42 a month for some early users

Technology

First Covid, now layoffs: Indian professionals undergo tremendous stress, anxiety

News

Ayesha Singh’s on-screen character all set to bring a major twist in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’

Technology

Researchers working on Covid vaccine that people can drink

Technology

Spotify lays off 600 employees globally, CEO takes full responsibility

News

'MasterChef India': Chef Garima Arora asks contestant to prepare a dish with 'no fusion, or confusion'

Technology

Scientists find new emperor penguin colony via tracking their poop from space

Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic trounces Alex De Minaur to set up quarterfinal clash with Rublev

Sports

Our bowling has lacked heat in previous World Cups, says Irfan Pathan

Sports

Haroon Rashid appointed as new chief selector of Pakistan men's team

News

‘Angoori Bhabi’ Shubhangi Atre reacts to Vidya Balan’s video

Technology

Twitter account of Andhra Pradesh DGP hacked

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US