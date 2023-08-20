scorecardresearch
Banita Sandhu comes out officially on her relationship with AP Dhillon

Banita Sandhu, known for her work in 'October' and 'Sardar Udham Singh', has made her relationship with Punjabi music artiste AP Dhillon official.

Banita Sandhu _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Banita Sandhu, who is known for her work in the ‘October’ and ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, has made her relationship with Punjabi music artiste AP Dhillon official. The actress recently took to her Instagram to share an array of loved up pictures with the ‘Brown Munde’ hitmaker.

The photos show Banita and AP turning up the heat. In one picture, she’s on a bed looking at him as he lounges on the floor. In another, things get racy as he helps zip up her dress.

In another frame, Banita can be seen posing for the camera while AP Dhillon can be seen standing behind her. The last frame features AP Dhillon and Banita with their back to the camera while they can be seen holding hands. Banita wrote in the caption, “with me” and dropped a heart emoji with it.

Rumours about AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu started doing the rounds after they featured together in the singer’s recent music video ‘With You’. Earlier, a picture of the two kissing also went viral on the Internet.

Banita made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film which also starred Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. She made her foray in Tamil cinema with ‘Adithya Varma’.

Talking about AP Dhillon, the ‘Summer High’ hitmaker recently released his documentary ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’, the premier of which was a starry affair as many Bollywood celebs including superstar Salman Khan attended the premiere of the series in Mumbai.

Pic. Sourcebanitasandhu
6
