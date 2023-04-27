scorecardresearch
4 times when Bhumi Pednekar looked like the new darling of fashion in India

If her fashion trajectory is any proof, you will know that Bhumi Pednekar's got a propensity for unique and bold sartorial fashion

By Editorial Desk
4 times when Bhumi Pednekar looks like the new darling of fashion in India
Bhumi Pednekar | Darling of Fashion _ pics courtesy instagram

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been making headlines for her stunning fashion choices, justifiably, she has never failed to serve ground-breaking statements credited to a style evolution that is noteworthy. If her fashion trajectory is any proof, you will know that she’s got a propensity for unique and bold sartorial fashion.

The talented actress has established a reputation for remaining true to her creative fashion sense, carrying off every look with elegance and transcending trends. At present Bhumi is in her internet-breaking fashionista era, a glance at her recent appearances in the past few months proves the same. The star has been serving one incredible look after another in gorgeous designer fits.

Bhumi’s fashion journey has been an interesting one, and she has succeeded in creating her own distinct style over time which is nothing short of creative brilliance. Her fashion sense has evolved over the years, and she is now considered a style and fashion savant. She is often seen wearing outfits from some of the biggest names in the fashion industry and has graced the covers of fashion magazines. From red carpets to fashion shows, Bhumi knows how to make a statement with her fashion choices.

One thing that sets Bhumi apart is her love for sustainable fashion. Being the first National Advocate for United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for the SDGs and Goodwill Ambassador for Healing Himalayas, she champions for urgency to take sustainable and environmentally conscious fashion decisions. She often opts for outfits made from eco-friendly fabrics and promotes sustainable fashion.

Of late, she has garnered a lot of attention for giving a daring spin to her outfit choices, which exude high-octane fashion energy. Following are some bookmark worthy looks that Bhumi has served us with

Black Vintage Mugler Dress

In Black Vintage Mugler Dress
Bhumi Pednekar in black vintage Mugler dress

Wearing an all black vintage ensemble from the Mugler fall-winter 1989, Bhumi turned all heads and left fashion aficionados awestruck. The black velvet garment featured strong shoulders which gave the silhouette an edgy touch. Adding a touch of glamor she paired the outfit with Christian Louboutin’s black pointy-toe pumps with a glittery heel

Sustainable Custom Mesh Sari

In A Sustainable Custom Mesh Sari For The Elle Sustainability Awards
Bhumi Pednekar in a sustainable custom mesh sari for the ELLE Sustainability Awards

Bhumi looked stunning in her silver shimmery high-neck saree gown. The outfit was an exceptional exercise of melting creativity and sustainability. It was a completely recyclable custom mesh saree made of metal that can be regenerated. Bhumi carried off the sari very gracefully.

As the showstopper for Gauri and Nainika

Bhumi Pednekar As The Showstopper For Gauri And Nainika At The Bt Fashion Week Finale
Bhumi Pednekar as the showstopper for Gauri and Nainika at the BT Fashion Week Finale

Bhumi never fails to astound us with her radical looks. She walked the ramp at the finale of the Bombay Times Fashion Week as a show stopper for Gauri and Nainika. She wore an off shoulder, floral, mermaid fit gown featuring a sweetheart neckline with ruffled details, a bodycon fit, and a glamorous trail to follow.

Attending Femina Miss India 2023

Bhumi Pednekar Attending Femina Miss India 2023
Bhumi Pednekar attending Femina Miss India 2023

Flaunting a deep, unique neckline, Bhumi was dressed in a gorgeous strapless gown. Bhumi’s ensemble featured textures, layers and ruffles. The black and orange color combination exuded high octane glamor.

Bhumi Pednekar has definitely raised the bar in the fashion department, unafraid to go all out!

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
