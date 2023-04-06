scorecardresearch
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share their daughter Devi’s first picture

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who welcomed their daughter Devi in November, have finally shared her first photo on social media.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share their daughter Devi’s first picture pic courtesy twitter
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Bipasha posted two photos of their daughter, and wrote, ‘Introducing Devi, my heart,’ in her Instagram stories.

“Hello world … I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover,” read Bipasha’s caption, along with her daughter’s photos.

Bipasha and Karan announced Devi’s birth in November with a social media post. They wrote, “Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

