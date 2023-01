Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended Anand Ambani’s engagement. The two looked good together. Deepika Padukone turned up in a beautiful red saree and a thick diamond necklace.

Next to her, Ranveer Singh sparkled in a black outfit. The couple posed for the camera in their usual style before heading inside for the party.

