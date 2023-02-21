scorecardresearch
For Shah Rukh Khan, this is his ‘cool car’

Most of the times we complain that a particular celebrity endorses a particular brand but seldom uses it... what is Shah Rukh Khan's reply? Read on

By Nitin Jain
For Shah Rukh Khan, this is his 'cool car'
Shah Rukh Khan - Hyundai IONIQ 5 _ pic courtesy instagram

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood is also the King of romance. Shah Rukh Khan who is enjoying the super success of his latest release ‘Pathaan’, shows him in a complete action avatar. There is, thankfully, zilch romance showcased in the narrative. He had mentioned that he entered the film industry to be an action hero, instead became a romantic one.

An actor who has been basking in the glory of stardom for decades now, would obviously be pampering himself with luxury. Talking about luxury, the first thing that people usually connect luxury to is cars. We’re more than sure that Shah Rukh Khan would be having a fleet of them and the most recognized luxurious ones too.

We expect such personalities to either refrain from naming their beasts or brushing aside the thought of naming one. In one such incidence, in a twitter interaction, when a twitterati asked Shah Rukh Khan, “Which is your favourite car in your lineup? The car which you would never sell?”, he came up with a very strategic reply.

Most of the times we complain that a particular celebrity endorses a particular brand but seldom uses it or is mostly obvious that ‘would not be using at all’ or more so ‘of course not’, here the ever witty Shah Rukh Khan in a googly question probably would have named some very ‘obvious’ brands. But he sent the ball out of the stadium! He went on to say that “All social media articles about luxury cars i allegedly have are bogus.” And not just that but he named the brand he endorses in his reply too saying, “Actually I don’t have any cool cars….except Hyundai of course.”

So, all you guys out there, now we know, which is SRKs ‘cool car’, is it Hyundai?

Pic. Sourcehyundaiindia
Champions League: Liverpool coach Klopp glad for timing of Real Madrid clash
Apple Support website showing users 'Invalid URL' error
