Gautam Rode confuses between twin newborns, wife Pankhuri shares video

Parenthood can be tough and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode's video is proof as husband Gautam Rode got confused between their newborn twins.

Gautam Rode confuses between twin newborns, wife Pankhuri shares video
Pankhuri Awasthy Rode with actor-husband Gautam Rode _ pic courtesy imdb

Parenthood can be tough and actress Pankhuri Awasthy Rode’s video is proof as her actor-husband got confused between their newborn twins. Pankhuri took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel detailing her journey of welcoming their babies in the world. The video showed the moments of the couple before and after they welcomed their newborns.

It started with a mirror selfie featuring the couple and then panned to the day before her delivery. It also portrayed the excitement and support of both families. It then showcases the welcoming the newborns home and how funnily Gautam got a bit confused between the two.

For the song, Pankhuri used the track ‘Khairiyat’ from the upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’, starring Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. The film is all set to release on August 11 and will be clashing with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘OMG 2’.

It was in April when the couple announced that they are all set to welcome their babies to the world. They welcomed their two bundles of joy – a girl and a boy on July 25.

Pankhuri made her acting debut in 2014 with Yeh Hai Aashiqui portraying Saima. She is best known for her portrayal of Razia Sultan in Razia Sultan and Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn.

Her other works include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and Hai Gud Se Meetha Ishq. She made her film debut with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in 2021.

Gautam is known for his roles in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Lucky, Saraswatichandra, Suryaputra Karn, and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2.

In October 2017, Awasthy got engaged to actor Gautam Rode. Awasthy and Rode got married in February 2018 in Alwar.

