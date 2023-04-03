scorecardresearch
Gigi Hadid's golden saree look from NMACC event reminds fans of Aishwarya Rai's Paro look from Devdas

By Shweta Ghadashi

Gigi Hadid broke the internet when she walked the pink carpet on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Gigi Hadid broke the internet when she walked the pink carpet on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala. Gigi wore a Chikankari saree and a jewelled blouse for the star-studded occasion.

Master couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla created the supermodel’s internet-breaking traditional look.

Gigi has taken to social media to praise the two designers for bestowing her with the honour of wearing the beauteous creation. She also gave credit to the women artisans who worked on the look.

She captioned her post saying, “Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @nmacc.india! It was an honor to be there to witness your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India. After seeing the opening nights of “The Great Indian Musical” and “India in Fashion” exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love.”

She also shared another post and captioned, “The @nmacc.india Gala was a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, and its inspiration on fashion internationally, with the opening of the exhibit “India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination,” curated by the iconic @hamishbowles! It was my honor and joy to showcase this masterpiece designed by @abujanisandeepkhosla this Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specializes in a differently stitch truly remarkable workmanship I’ll never forget it “

One user tweeted saying, “Gigi dressing as Paro, Aishwarya Rai’s most iconic & popular character and meeting her just reminded me of this line from Vikram. AishwaryaRaiBachchan #GigiHadid #NMACC #PonniyinSelvan2”

