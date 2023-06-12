scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad flaunting their traditional looks at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding reception

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta's ex-husband, filmmaker Madhu Mantena, tied the knot with author and yoga guru Ira Trivedi in Mumbai.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad flaunting their traditional looks at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding reception
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad flaunting their traditional looks at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding reception

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s ex-husband, filmmaker Madhu Mantena, tied the knot with author and yoga guru Ira Trivedi in Mumbai.

The couple hosted their wedding reception last night and invited the biggest celebrities from the B-Town, including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, Sunny Leone and her family, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal, and more stars. They all came dressed in elegant ethnic fits.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi celebrated their union by throwing a grand reception party in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan made a dapper appearance at the reception with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, by his side. Hrithik wowed in a sleek black blazer and pants set styled with a crisp white shirt, a pink satin pocket square, black dress shoes, a back-swept hairdo, and a clean-shaven face.

Saba looked splendid in a blush pink suit set featuring a kurta, churidar pants, and a matching net dupatta embroidered in gold gota patti. Ornate gold jhumkis, mang tika, fuchsia pink lips, rouged cheeks, winged eyeliner, a dewy base, on-fleek brows, and a sleek braided hairdo completed the glam.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
realme Number Series: Redefining excellence in camera, design, and display
Next article
Ahaan Panday gears up for his big break with Yash Raj Films
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US-based Tivoli Audio partners Alphatec to empower its business in India

Technology

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Health & Lifestyle

Celebrity nutritionist Anisha V Ranjan: Healthy eating is not about extreme diets or deprivation

Sports

Scott Boland will definitely play in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, says Aaron Finch

Technology

Ex-Samsung executive indicted for stealing trade secrets to build chip plant in China

News

‘Highway Love’ featuring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj trailer unveiled

News

Avatar: Uncover the enchanting secrets in the world of Pandora

Health & Lifestyle

BioNTech faces hundreds of lawsuits in Germany over Covid vax side effects

Sports

'We'll look to form the strongest side in the LPL auction', says Pakistan's Babar Azam

News

Netizens upset as Ranbir Kapoor’s fight scene from Animal teaser is copied from South Korean movie Oldboy

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to release directly on OTT on this date

News

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3' surpasses $800 million at global box office

Sports

India, Australia fined for slow over-rates in WTC Final; Gill sanctioned for criticising umpires' decision

Technology

Gizmore launches new smartwatch with Ultra HD Curve display at Rs 1,299

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot in a black saree

Technology

Windows 11 gets new app privacy settings, glanceable VPN feature & more

News

'Gadar 2' teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat in a white sweatshirt

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US