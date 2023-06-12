Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad flaunting their traditional looks at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding reception

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s ex-husband, filmmaker Madhu Mantena, tied the knot with author and yoga guru Ira Trivedi in Mumbai.

The couple hosted their wedding reception last night and invited the biggest celebrities from the B-Town, including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, Sunny Leone and her family, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal, and more stars. They all came dressed in elegant ethnic fits.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi celebrated their union by throwing a grand reception party in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan made a dapper appearance at the reception with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, by his side. Hrithik wowed in a sleek black blazer and pants set styled with a crisp white shirt, a pink satin pocket square, black dress shoes, a back-swept hairdo, and a clean-shaven face.

Saba looked splendid in a blush pink suit set featuring a kurta, churidar pants, and a matching net dupatta embroidered in gold gota patti. Ornate gold jhumkis, mang tika, fuchsia pink lips, rouged cheeks, winged eyeliner, a dewy base, on-fleek brows, and a sleek braided hairdo completed the glam.