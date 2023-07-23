scorecardresearch
Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket after movie screening

Palak Tiwari was recently spotted with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's song Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoying a movie. The two even twined in black.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari

Actress Palak Tiwari, who is known for her work in the hit track ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ and the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, was recently spotted with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s song Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoying a movie. The two even twined in black.

While Palak was dressed in a black crop top paired with an oversized tailor-made custom jacket and black bottoms, Ibrahim twinned in a white tee and paired it with a black shirt and jeans. The two arrived separately at the theatre to catch the movie, but it seems the two were enjoying the show together.

A video shared on the internet by a paparazzi account also shows Ibrahim carrying Palak’s jacket, confirming that they watched the movie together. This has also fuelled their dating rumours. Prior to the screening, Ibrahim was seen having a fun banter with the media persons, he also teased the the cameramen stationed at the multiplex after he missed the lift because he was distracted by them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who will soon make his screen debut, worked as an assistant director on the upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles along with an illustrious starcast of Jaya Bachchan, her ‘Sholay’ co-star Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and several others. The film has been directed by Karan Johar who is known to be close to Ibrahim’s father Saif Ali Khan, and is a dear friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Palak made her Bollywood debut with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ in which she played the love interest of Jassie Gill’s character of Moh, who is shown to be the brother of Salman Khan’s titular character.

