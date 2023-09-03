scorecardresearch
Kajol’s son Yug turns photographer for the actress ahead of ‘Gadar 2’ success bash

Ahead of the success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’, star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol had their own personal photoshoot done by their son Yug Devgn at home. 

By Agency News Desk
Ahead of the success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’, star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol had their own personal photoshoot done by their son Yug Devgn at home.  On Sunday, Kajol took to her Instagram and shared photos clicked by her son Yug Devgan.

In the first image, Kajol and Ajay posed for the camera. Kajol posed in front of a glass wall as she smiled at the camera in the next picture. Her son Yug and daughter Nysa Devgan’s reflections were seen in the glass.

In the reflection, Yug leaned on the couch as he clicked her image while Nysa was seen looking for something.

The last photo showed Kajol and Ajay posing with Sunny at the party.

Without any captions, Kajol just added ‘about last night’, ‘shot by Yug Devgan’ and ‘Gadar 2 success story’ hashtags.

On the work front, Kajol recently appeared in the web show The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, which is helmed by Suparn Varma. The courtroom drama is the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife. She will next be seen in Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon.

6
