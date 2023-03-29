scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her beauty in orange bodycon dress also cuts shoe shaped cake

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted in her stylish avatar as she attended an event.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her beauty in orange bodycon dress also cuts shoe shaped cake
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her beauty in orange bodycon dress also cuts shoe shaped cake

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted in her stylish avatar as she attended an event. A video from the event surfaced on social media where Bebo was shown two chappals and she had to guess which one is a cake.

The diva made the correct guess and she was seen cutting the realistic cake. She made the heads spin with her glamorous avatar in an orange outfit. With minimal make-up, Kareena looked absolutely fab in the one-shoulder dress. She kept her hair loose.

Kareena will be next be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s ‘The Crew’, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Hansal Mehta’s next in her kitty.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her beauty in orange bodycon dress also cuts shoe shaped cake below:

Previous article
Unclean fuel, fast-food culture behind heart diseases in India: IIT Mandi
Next article
Nicolas Cage used to get slapped by fans at airport
This May Also Interest You
News

Ravi Teja-starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release on October 20

News

Terence Lewis praises young talents for bringing variety in their dance

News

Shilpa Rao and Faridkot’s soulful melody ‘Numaani’ will pull at your heart strings! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

News

Chitrangda Singh on working with Sara Ali Khan: I messaged Saif Ali Khan

News

Jayaraaj, Suresh Gopi team up 27 yrs after ‘Kaliyattam’ for their next untitled film

News

Nicolas Cage used to get slapped by fans at airport

Health & Lifestyle

Unclean fuel, fast-food culture behind heart diseases in India: IIT Mandi

News

Chahat Vig to make acting debut with 'Gumraah'

News

Priyanka Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia recollects Bollywood biggies advising against working with actress

Fashion and Lifestyle

Parineeti turns pink when asked about Raghav Chadha wedding rumours

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS Jungkook flaunts his sexy tattoos in denim outfits

News

Anupama Kuwar takes almost 90 mins to get dressed for her role in ‘Baalveer 3’

Sports

IPL 2023: Gayle, de Villiers, Raina, Kumble, Morgan, Zaheer part of expert panel

News

Big B shares video of 5 planets aligned in straight line

Health & Lifestyle

New ultra-thin sensor may help you detect Covid & flu in just 10 secs

Health & Lifestyle

8,000 steps at least once a week can avert death risk: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: It'll be harder on the players with much more travel, admits Ricky Ponting

Others

Het Patel: A talented young child who is captivating the entertainment industry

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US