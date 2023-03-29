Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted in her stylish avatar as she attended an event. A video from the event surfaced on social media where Bebo was shown two chappals and she had to guess which one is a cake.

The diva made the correct guess and she was seen cutting the realistic cake. She made the heads spin with her glamorous avatar in an orange outfit. With minimal make-up, Kareena looked absolutely fab in the one-shoulder dress. She kept her hair loose.

Kareena will be next be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s ‘The Crew’, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Hansal Mehta’s next in her kitty.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her beauty in orange bodycon dress also cuts shoe shaped cake below: