Kareena kapoor khan parties with her girl gang and karan johar

Kareena Kapoor hosted a get-together at her home in Mumbai on Monday night and also shared photos. It was attended by her friends filmmaker Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla among others. Several videos and pictures of the guests arriving at Kareena’s residence were shared online.

Kareena shared several pictures as she posed with her guests. She posted a photo of Karan talking on the phone excitedly as Natasha clicked his photo. He sat next to a table with beverage glasses on it. She wrote, “Rocky in the house (red heart, rainbow and collision emojis)” along with the picture.

In a video, Karan Johar was seen wearing a printed blue sweatshirt, denims and white sneakers and arriving at Kareena’s home. He smiled and posed for the paparazzi. Natasha wore a pink dress and matched it with black boots. Malaika Arora opted for a green outfit while Amrita wore a black dress under a white jacket. Kareena was seen in a multi-coloured kaftan.