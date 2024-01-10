Wednesday, January 10, 2024
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor: No one ever come between me, my Chinese food

Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her fondness for Chinese food and has called herself a 'foodie for life'.

By Agency News Desk
Kareena Kapoor: No one ever come between me, my Chinese food
Kareena Kapoor

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is an ardent social media user, expressed her fondness for Chinese food, and has called herself a ‘foodie for life’. The actress shared a picture of herself, wherein she can be seen seriously eating yummy food. She is wearing a red and black checkered shirt, and her hair is tied in a bun.

The location of the picture is not known, but it seems like she is sitting in a fine-dine restaurant.

The post was captioned as: “No one ever come between me and my Chinese food….I take it very seriously…#Foodie for life #Kapoors and their food.”

Ace fashion designer and Kareena’s best friend Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in ‘Jaane Jaan’, ‘The Buckingham Murders’.

She next has ‘The Crew’ and ‘Singham Again’ in her kitty.

Previous article
Anthony Anderson won't 'play safe' when hosting Emmy
Next article
Adam Driver blames himself for making 'Star Wars' filming 'exhausting'
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More in Entertainment