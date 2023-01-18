scorecardresearch
Kiara Advani blushes and hugs Sidharth Malhotra at Mission Majnu screening

Love birds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the screening

By Pooja Tiwari
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Love birds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the screening. Kiara, who is dating Sidharth Malhotra, was all smiles at the film screening.

After making her relationship with boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra Instagram official earlier this week, Kiara Advani was pictured at the screening of Mission Majnu, which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role alongside Rashmika Mandanna (in her second Bollywood project).

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will wed on February 6, 2023, in Rajasthan. There were several photos and videos from the big event which saw the two engaging in PDA.

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

