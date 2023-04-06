Malaika Arora gets trolled for wearing a see through outfit at her new song launch ‘Tera Ki Khayal’

Malaika Arora never fails to turn heads with her style choices. The actress-model is making waves on the internet due to her latest outfit.

She recently attended the launch of her new music video, ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ which is sung by Guru Randhawa. Malaika wore a see-through glittery crop top and matching skirt to the occasion.

A video of the actress grooving with Guru Randhawa at the launch event went viral. While some people complimented her others pointed out that her outfit was rather revealing.

Malaika took to her Instagram handle to share her latest song and thanked her viewers captioned it, “Thank u for all the love ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Keep streaming n watching #terakikhayal❤️#Tkk❤️ @gururandhawa”