Nimrat Kaur spotted at airport; gives heartwarming a hug to her mother

Actress Nimrat Kaur on Sunday was spotted with her mother at the airport's departure area, and was seen giving a tight hug to her.

By Agency News Desk
Nimrat Kaur _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Nimrat Kaur on Sunday was spotted with her mother at the airport’s departure area, and was seen giving a tight hug to her. In the videos and pictures shared by paparazzi, Nimrat can be seen wearing a satin white floral sleeveless dress, with hues of blue and orange. She completed the look with black sunglasses, beige coloured heels, gold bracelets, and golden hoop earrings. She tied her hair in a bun. Her mother was donning a floral kurta set.

The mother-daughter duo was seen hugging each other. They were then seen posing for the cameras, all smiles. Nimrat, who came to drop her mother at the airport, then sat in her car, and waved at her.

Nimrat has featured in a two-part music video for the songs ‘Tera Mera Pyar’ by Kumar Sanu and ‘Yeh Kya Hua’ by Shreya Ghoshal in 2004. She made her film debut with a small role in a 2006 English film, ‘One Night with the King’. Her Hindi film debut came with ‘Peddlers’ in 2012, produced by Anurag Kashyap. The film was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress was last seen in the social comedy ‘Dasvi’, directed by Tushan Jalota, and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. Abhishek played the role of Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary, while Yami was seen in the role of IPS officer Jyoti Deswal.

Nimrat played the character of Bimla Devi ‘Bimmo’ Chaudhary, wife of Abhishek’s character.

She will next be seen in the social thriller ‘Happy Teacher’s Day’. Helmed by Mikhil Musale, it is written by Mikhil Musale and Parinda Joshi. It also stars Radhika Madan. The flick is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Pic. Sourcenimratofficial
