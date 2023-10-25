Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha glowing in this new video from their haldi ceremony

Parineeti Chopra’s wedding had been the talk of the town. Parineeti got married to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha in a beautiful ceremony in Udaipur on September 24. The dreamy wedding was attended by their family and close friends. A month after their wedding, a new video of their haldi and choora ceremony has now emerged on social media.

Parineeti Chopra is enjoying her newly-married life with Raghav Chadha. In a new video from their haldi and choora ceremony shared on Instagram, we get to see what went inside the venue.

We get glimpses of the exotic setting of the pre-wedding ceremony. Parineeti is also seen in a yellow anarkali and multicoloured striped dupatta. Her family members help her tie the kaleera. We also get glimpses of Parineeti performing the choora and kaleera rituals.