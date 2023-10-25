scorecardresearch
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha glowing in this new video from their haldi ceremony

Parineeti Chopra got married to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha in a beautiful ceremony in Udaipur on September 24.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha glowing in this new video from their haldi ceremony _pic courtesy news agency
Parineeti Chopra’s wedding had been the talk of the town. Parineeti got married to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha in a beautiful ceremony in Udaipur on September 24. The dreamy wedding was attended by their family and close friends. A month after their wedding, a new video of their haldi and choora ceremony has now emerged on social media.

Parineeti Chopra is enjoying her newly-married life with Raghav Chadha. In a new video from their haldi and choora ceremony shared on Instagram, we get to see what went inside the venue.

We get glimpses of the exotic setting of the pre-wedding ceremony. Parineeti is also seen in a yellow anarkali and multicoloured striped dupatta. Her family members help her tie the kaleera. We also get glimpses of Parineeti performing the choora and kaleera rituals.

