Priyanka chopra looks gorgeous in blue as she dances with friend elizabeth chambers at nick jonas’ concert

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never misses a chance to attend her singer-husband Nick Jonas’ live concerts and cheer for him. She attended yet another concert of the Jonas Brothers where she was joined by her close friend and TV actor, Elizabeth Chambers and her children.

Several videos of Priyanka enjoying Nick’s concert surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, she is seen dancing along with Elizabeth on Nick’s song “Jealous”. At the end of the song, PeeCee gives a shoutout to Nick. As always, the actor looked stunning in her blue, off-shoulder tube dress. She completed her look with a silver bag.

Priyanka holding Elizabeth’s daughter and enjoying the concert with her.