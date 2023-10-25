scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in blue as she dances with friend Elizabeth Chambers at Nick Jonas’ concert

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never misses a chance to attend her singer-husband Nick Jonas’ live concerts

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in blue as she dances with friend Elizabeth Chambers at Nick Jonas’ concert _ pic courtesy news agency
Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in blue as she dances with friend Elizabeth Chambers at Nick Jonas’ concert _ pic courtesy news agency

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never misses a chance to attend her singer-husband Nick Jonas’ live concerts and cheer for him. She attended yet another concert of the Jonas Brothers where she was joined by her close friend and TV actor, Elizabeth Chambers and her children.

Several videos of Priyanka enjoying Nick’s concert surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, she is seen dancing along with Elizabeth on Nick’s song “Jealous”. At the end of the song, PeeCee gives a shoutout to Nick. As always, the actor looked stunning in her blue, off-shoulder tube dress. She completed her look with a silver bag.

Priyanka holding Elizabeth’s daughter and enjoying the concert with her.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka chopra looks gorgeous in blue as she dances with friend elizabeth chambers at nick jonas’ concert
39
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Men’s ODI WC: England versus Sri Lanka is not just a game – it’s a battle for redemption, says Eoin Morgan
Next article
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra sing Right Here Right Now; MunAra fans say they are killing it
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US