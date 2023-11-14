Diwali 2023: priyanka chopra flaunts her red velvet lehenga and nick jonas looks handsome in traditional outfit

Desi Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas attended a Diwali bash with Joe Jonas in their best desi outfits in Los Angeles. Priyanka Chopra opted for a red velvet blouse, teaming it up with a white sheer lehenga. She wore matching flowers in her hair. She completed her look with diamond jewelry. While Nick Jonas was dressed in his traditional best. He wore a floral jacket over his white kurta.

In the pictures, Priyanka and Nick can be seen holding hands. In one picture, Priyanka can be seen saying something to Nick while his eyes are fixed on camera. Nick’s brother Joe Jonas was also seen in a blue kurta pajama.

Fans of the actor were not the happiest with her look for the night. “What is wrong with her makeup,” wrote one. “What is wrong with her makeup artist!! Omg,” commented another. Others were more supportive. “Pri looks stunning. I am so happy Nick’s crew is here celebrating with them. These photos are so special. Thank you Patti for finding them,” read a comment. “All the men are looking so good in Indian attire…and PC,” wrote another fan.