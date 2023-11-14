scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Diwali 2023: Priyanka Chopra flaunts her red velvet lehenga and Nick Jonas looks handsome in traditional outfit

Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas attended a Diwali bash with Joe Jonas in their best desi outfits in Los Angeles

By Pooja Tiwari
Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas

Desi Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas attended a Diwali bash with Joe Jonas in their best desi outfits in Los Angeles. Priyanka Chopra opted for a red velvet blouse, teaming it up with a white sheer lehenga. She wore matching flowers in her hair. She completed her look with diamond jewelry. While Nick Jonas was dressed in his traditional best. He wore a floral jacket over his white kurta.

In the pictures, Priyanka and Nick can be seen holding hands. In one picture, Priyanka can be seen saying something to Nick while his eyes are fixed on camera. Nick’s brother Joe Jonas was also seen in a blue kurta pajama.

Fans of the actor were not the happiest with her look for the night. “What is wrong with her makeup,” wrote one. “What is wrong with her makeup artist!! Omg,” commented another. Others were more supportive. “Pri looks stunning. I am so happy Nick’s crew is here celebrating with them. These photos are so special. Thank you Patti for finding them,” read a comment. “All the men are looking so good in Indian attire…and PC,” wrote another fan.

| Priyanka Chopra
Diwali 2023: priyanka chopra flaunts her red velvet lehenga and nick jonas looks handsome in traditional outfit
0
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Badshah hilariously breaks silence on dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur
Next article
Animal – Papa Meri Jaan Song Lyrics starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US