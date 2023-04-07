scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple with Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra, on Thursday, visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple with Malti Marie pic courtesy twitter
Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple with Malti Marie pic courtesy twitter

Priyanka Chopra, on Thursday, visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the video, Priyanka and her daughter can be seen offering prayer while the priest performs the puja.

The actress can be seen in a traditional blue ensemble, while Malti Marie looks adorable in a white ensemble with a matching headband. Priyanka also shared adorable pictures from her visit to Siddhivinayak Temple and captioned it as “MM’s first trip to India had to be done with Siddhivinayak’s blessings,” followed by folded hands and heart emoticons.

The actress, along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie arrived in Mumbai last week.

Previous article
Twitter to show 50% less ads to paid Blue subscribers
Next article
US orders probe into Tesla Model X seat belt failures
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

India logs 6,050 fresh Covid-19 cases

Technology

US orders probe into Tesla Model X seat belt failures

Technology

Twitter to show 50% less ads to paid Blue subscribers

Health & Lifestyle

Study shows how people's hands, household surfaces aid in Covid spread

Sports

‘Impact’- A new meaning in cricket dictionary

Technology

US-based firms sack over 2.7 lakh employees in Q1, up nearly 400%

Sports

Nakamura knocks Carlsen out of Chessable Masters after 'worst possible' mouseslip

Health & Lifestyle

More people adopting preventive healthcare post-Covid, say experts

Technology

Indian gets jail-term, ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly in US

Health & Lifestyle

Zambia declares end of cholera outbreak in 4 districts

Health & Lifestyle

WHO turns 75, calls for health equity

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccination campaign launched in Ethiopia's Tigray region: UN

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 1st Covid death in 2023, 192 new cases

Sports

IPL 2023: Even I don't know where it came from, says Shardul Thakur after match-changing knock

Sports

India's Ruhaan Alva set to race in 2023 GB4 Championship in England

Sports

IPL 2023: Thakur, Gurbaz, Rinku, spinners help KKR thrash RCB by 81 runs (ld)

Sports

Orleans Masters 2023: Priyanshu Rajawat stuns Nishimoto to storm into quarter-finals

Sports

IPL 2023: KKR spinners wreak havoc to hand RCB huge 81-run defeat

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US