Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple with Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra, on Thursday, visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the video, Priyanka and her daughter can be seen offering prayer while the priest performs the puja.

The actress can be seen in a traditional blue ensemble, while Malti Marie looks adorable in a white ensemble with a matching headband. Priyanka also shared adorable pictures from her visit to Siddhivinayak Temple and captioned it as “MM’s first trip to India had to be done with Siddhivinayak’s blessings,” followed by folded hands and heart emoticons.

The actress, along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie arrived in Mumbai last week.