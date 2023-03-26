How Priyanka Chopra is trying to enjoy ‘Saturday night’ with hubby Nick

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a hilarious new video, where she and her husband Nick Jonas were seen trying to enjoy a “Saturday night”. It seems the couple were off parenting duties to enjoy a night out. However, on Sunday, Priyanka posted a video on her Instagram giving a glimpse of her and Nick’s “Saturday night.”

In the video, the couple can be seen sitting in a restaurant enjoying their meal, but they both appear tired. In the end of the clip, Nick can be seen shaking his head to the music while Priyanka laughs.

The text on the video read, “When mom and dad try to do Saturday night.”

Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas commented, “I feel this.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas last year in January via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in web series ‘Citadel’, co-starring Richard Madden.