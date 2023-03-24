Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone twinning in black at an event

Film stars and sports personalities converged at the Indian Sports Honours 2023 in Mumbai last night. Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh were also present at the event.

The couple checked into venue with Deepika’s father and legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone. The trio happily posed for the paparazzi.

The actress looked lovely as ever in a black saree, while Ranveer opted for a tux. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh clicked with Prakash Padukone.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy’s Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance.