Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh, among others attend Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash

Filmmaker and managing director of Tips Industries Ltd, Ramesh Taurani hosted a grand Diwali party, and Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Govinda, etc attended the bash.

Salman was seen in his signature swag and entered the party wearing a mustard yellow shirt, and matching denim ripped jeans. He completed the look with black boots.

Katrina looked beautiful in a multicoloured lehenga, and paired it with a brown full sleeves blouse, and a dupatta. She kept her hair open, and opted for blingy earrings. Katrina completed the look with minimal makeup, nude lips and a bindi.

Riteish and Genelia gave major couple goals as they twinned in ethnic white ensembles.

Govinda was seen gracing the party with his wife and two children. The entire family was dressed up in black ethnic outfits.

There was also a reunion of ‘Student of the Year’ actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Both flaunted their bromance while getting clicked by the paparazzi. The boys looked dapper in ethnic wear.

Jackie Shroff was seen in white outfit at the party with a plant in his hands.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, filmmaker David Dhawan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raj Kundra, and Karishma Tanna were also present.