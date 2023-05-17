scorecardresearch
Sara Ali Khan goes desi wearing a traditional lehenga at Cannes 2023

Sara Ali Khan made her debut at Cannes this year and we cannot keep calm already.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sara Ali Khan goes desi wearing a traditional lehenga at Cannes 2023 pic courtesy twitter

The Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on May 16 and will go on till May 27. One of the most prestigious film festivals celebrated across the world, the red carpet at Cannes is always star-studded. Every year, the Cannes Film Festival is attended by the A-listers of the film and the fashion fraternity.

The red carpet looks of the stars at Cannes keep giving new fashion goals to the world every year. Sara Ali Khan made her debut at Cannes this year and we cannot keep calm already. The actor recently took off for her Cannes debut, post the launch of the trailer of her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Sara, on Wednesday, shared a slew of pictures of her Cannes red carpet look on her Instagram profile and we are drooling like anything.

Sara, for her debut at the Cannes red carpet, played muse to fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and picked a stunning lehenga from the shelves of the designer. Sara opted for a traditional look for the Cannes and embraced the ethnic side, draped by Dolly Jain.

She decked up in a pastel blouse with silver embellishment details and a plunging neckline. She further teamed it with a long and flowy skirt with ethnic patterns in shades of white throughout. Sara completed her look in a matching dupatta on her shoulders attached to her hair bun, featuring details in white, and tulle details at the borders. “You Cannes do it,” Sara captioned her pictures

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Sebastian Maniscalco says 'About My Father' is an ode to his real-life father Salvo Maniscalco
India sees 4-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally
