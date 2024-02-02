Shehnaaz Gill visits Golden Temple, offers prayers

Days after her 30th birthday, the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame actress Shehnaaz Gill has visited the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, Punjab, and offered prayers.

Shehnaaz, who turned 30 on January 27, took to Instagram and shared series of pictures from her holy visit to the temple.

The ‘Kala Shah Kala’ actress, who enjoys 17.4 million followers on the photo-sharing application, dropped clicks, wherein she can be seen wearing a black oversized coat, paired it with blue denim pants.

She is folding her hands and smiling for the lenses, with the backdrop of the beautiful Golden Temple.

The post is captioned: “Waheguru ji”. Her massive fan following showered love and blessings on their favourite actress.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz will be next seen in the movie ‘Sab First Class’. She was last seen in ‘Thank You for Coming’.