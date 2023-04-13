scorecardresearch
Shraddha Kapoor sizzles in red hot revealing saree at Jio World Convention Centre to attend a special event

Many celebs, including Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Anil Kapoor were spotted at the venue.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia’s plus ones were their husband Aditya Dhar and Angad Bedi, respectively. Kriti arrived with her sister Nupur Sanon, and they both looked just stunning. 

The team of Stree – Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Dinesh Vijan – happily posed for the shutterbugs. The Jio Studios is expected to announce the sequel at the grand event.

Shraddha was seen wearing red hot revealing saree. She was looking gorgeous and flaunting her beauty in style.

She was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

