Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrives in style at Manish Malhotra’s house

Shershaah couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Suryagarh Palace

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shershaah couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. Post their wedding ceremony, the couple hosted grand wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Now they are often seen making public appearances together. Sidharth has been fulfilling his work commitments and Kiara, on the other hand has also resumed work. Recently, the lovebirds were spotted making a stylish appearance as they arrived at Manish Malhotra’s residence.

The power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently snapped outside Manish Malhotra’s residence. The couple made a stylish entry in casuals and posed for the paps.

The actress was seen wearing a white crop top which she paired with wide leg jeans and kept her hair open. Sidharth, on the other hand wore an oversized white t-shirt which he paired with black cargos. Well, the couple almost twinned as they were seen sporting white outfits.

