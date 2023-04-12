scorecardresearch
Suhana Khan flaunts her beauty in red pantsuit as she becomes the brand ambassador for beauty brand

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan is the new face of the New York-based beauty brand, Maybelline

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan is the new face of the New York-based beauty brand, Maybelline. The announcement was made officially following Suhana’s first media event in Mumbai.

She will be making her Bollywood debut this year with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s next The Archies and her association with the international brand looks quite perfect for her portfolio.

For the event, Suhana who is known for her sartorial choices, opted for an all-red look in a powersuit. Several pictures and videos of her from the event has surfaced online. She also addressed media briefly.

She is waiting for the release of her first Hindi film The Archies. It also marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

