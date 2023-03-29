Suhana Khan glows in recent picture while travelling in a car

Suhana Khan’s new photo is originally posted by a close friend on Instagram and it features her travelling in a car. It’s not known when or where it was clicked. Sharing the photo, Suhana’s friend wrote in the caption, “My Su,” with a purple heart emoji.

Suhana reposted the photo and also added a happy photo of her friend from a beach destination in return. She captioned it with some emojis. She had a quiet smile on her face and appeared to be busy with the conversation. She was dressed in all black.

Suhana Khan rarely shares anything on her Instagram handle, but whenever she does, it immediately makes it to the trends.