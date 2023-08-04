Suhana khan looks fabulous in a blue saree; check out here

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, hosted her engagement bash with fiancé Shane Gregoire in Mumbai last night. Suhana Khan attended her friend Aaliyah’s engagement in a beauteous traditional look. Khan’s fashion trajectory is proof that the ‘it’ girl has a penchant for fuss-free glam.

Suhana wore the saree elegantly in traditional style, making neat pleats on the front and the pallu. She matched the six yards with an electric blue-colored sleeveless blouse featuring a scalloped hem, a plunging neckline, cropped silhouette exposing her toned abs, fitted bust, and heavy-cut dana embroidery in similar floral patterns.

Meanwhile, Suhana’s photoshoot garnered likes and compliments from netizens. A fan commented, “Suhana in saree.” Another user wrote, “Princess.” A netizen remarked, “Suhana looks so gorgeous in sarees.” A user wrote, “Beautiful.” Many fans dropped heart or fire emojis.