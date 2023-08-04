scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Suhana Khan looks fabulous in a blue saree; Check out here

Suhana Khan attended her friend Aaliyah's engagement in a beauteous traditional look.

By Pooja Tiwari

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, hosted her engagement bash with fiancé Shane Gregoire in Mumbai last night. Suhana Khan attended her friend Aaliyah’s engagement in a beauteous traditional look. Khan’s fashion trajectory is proof that the ‘it’ girl has a penchant for fuss-free glam.

| Suhana Khan
Suhana khan looks fabulous in a blue saree; check out here

Suhana wore the saree elegantly in traditional style, making neat pleats on the front and the pallu. She matched the six yards with an electric blue-colored sleeveless blouse featuring a scalloped hem, a plunging neckline, cropped silhouette exposing her toned abs, fitted bust, and heavy-cut dana embroidery in similar floral patterns.

| Suhana Khan
Suhana khan looks fabulous in a blue saree; check out here

Meanwhile, Suhana’s photoshoot garnered likes and compliments from netizens. A fan commented, “Suhana in saree.” Another user wrote, “Princess.” A netizen remarked, “Suhana looks so gorgeous in sarees.” A user wrote, “Beautiful.” Many fans dropped heart or fire emojis.

| Suhana Khan
Suhana khan looks fabulous in a blue saree; check out here
0
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Microsoft testing HDR background support on Windows 11
Next article
Sinead O'Connor's body handed over to relatives after autopsy
This May Also Interest You
News

Sinead O'Connor's body handed over to relatives after autopsy

Technology

Microsoft testing HDR background support on Windows 11

Sports

Ahead of ODI World Cup, Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh skipper; to miss Asia Cup due to back injury

News

Francis Lawrence opens up on casting Rachel Zegler in 5th 'The Hunger Games' movie

News

Jackie Chan's stunt coordinator appointed for 'Commando' series

Sports

Nice to see a bat in Kane Williamson's hand, but not at level yet to play internationally, says Gary Stead

News

Malvika Raaj, young Poo from 'K3G', is set to tie the knot with long-time partner

News

Zain Imam: 'Ik Tara' is a captivating portrayal of love and emotions

Sports

Nathan Lyon to play for Melbourne Renegades in a three-year deal starting from BBL season 13

Technology

4 astronauts set to reach ISS via Space X rocket on Aug 25

Dialogues

Ghoomer Dialogues: Abhishek Bachchan’s motivational dialogues in this inspiring sports drama film

Sports

Dubai set to host Para-Powerlifting World Championships

Technology

India smartphone market dips 6% in Q2, 5G grows 45%: Report

News

Raveena Tandon dubs for 'Ghudchadi', shares a sneak-peek

Technology

Google rolling out Q&A moderation feature in Meet

Technology

IISER-Bhopal team unravel genetic secrets of peacock

News

Rapper Shubh brings his tour to India: It’s my homecoming

Technology

Alibaba Cloud open sources 2 generative AI models for researchers

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US