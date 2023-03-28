scorecardresearch
Urvashi Rautela steps out with Jason Derulo for a meal

Actress Urvashi Rautela was recently spotted with international star Jason Derulo. The 'Jalebi Baby' hitmaker is in India currently for his work commitments.

By News Bureau
Urvashi Rautela steps out with Jason Derulo for a meal pic courtesy twitter
Urvashi and Jason will be soon seen together in an international music video ‘Soniye’ that is going to be released soon.

Urvashi donned a metallic silver sleeveless plunging neckline crop top, with strings attached at the back, along with black dazzled pants and pointed flared toe pumps heels. The actress rounded up her look with diamond earrings. Urvashi rounded off her look with a perfect high, sleek ponytail, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips.

Jason chose a cool sweatshirt along with black ripped jeans and sports shoes. He sported blue coloured hair. The duo posed together for the paparazzi with all smiles and posed for them happily.

