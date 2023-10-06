scorecardresearch
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif visit Siddhivinayak temple in a throwback picture going viral; Fans say, “She looks pregnant

Bollywood's most celebrated couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal always grab everyone's attention whenever they are spotted together.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif visit Siddhivinayak temple in a throwback picture going viral Fans say She looks pregnant
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif visit Siddhivinayak temple in a throwback picture going viral Fans say She looks pregnant _ pic courtesy instagram

From public events to attending celeb parties, they are definitely the showstoppers.

We recently came across a throwback picture of Katrina and Vicky being spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple. They visited Bappa along with Vicky’s mother to seek his blessings. Clad in a saffron holy scarf, Vicky and Katrina looked all spiritual as they visited the temple.

But this picture created a lot of buzz on the internet as fans started speculating that Katrina Kaif was pregnant.

Img. SourceViral Bhayani
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
