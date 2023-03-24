scorecardresearch
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can’t take their eyes off each other at an event

Anushka Sharma accompanied cricketer husband Virat Kohli to the event.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can't take their eyes off each other at an event
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can't take their eyes off each other at an event

Not just sportspersons but several Bollywood celebrities also attended the Indian Sports Honours 2023 held on Thursday. Anushka Sharma accompanied cricketer husband Virat Kohli to the event.

Virat and Anushka made a stylish entry at the event. Anushka chose a purple gown with a side slit while Virat was in a blue suit paired with a black tie. Anushka shared her post on her own Instagram Stories along with a heart emoticon.

Anushka and Virat announced the merger of their respective foundations and launched a new initiative, called SeVVA. In a joint statement, they said the new initiative will help people in need and is not confined to any particular cause. 

Anushka will now be seen in her comeback film, Chakda Express on Netflix. She plays the lead role in this cricketer Jhulan Goswami biopic.

Check out Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can’t take their eyes off each other at an event below:

