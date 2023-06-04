scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFeature

Thank God for Hollywood

Hollywood films are no good when it comes to many single-screen cinemas. It is a miracle that the cinema properties are still standing and in business.

By Agency News Desk

What has happened to Hindi film production? Where are the new films awaiting release? There is not much screen occupancy to write home about since January this year. We have had one film, ‘Pathaan’, and another, ‘The Kerala Story’, besides ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, that were on the positive side.

The industry churned out as many as 180 to 200 films a year not long ago and all of them for theatrical releases. There were no video, OTT or telefilms in those days. Even two top-draw stars did not mind their films releasing simultaneously and, usually, both did very well.

An undeclared understanding would be arrived at when two major films avoided clashing. Yet, there was rarely an occasion when a film enjoyed a solo release. The norm was one major film and anywhere between one to three or more other films per week. If the big film drew full houses, the other films benefited with what was called the overflow of that big film.

All films got equal playtime and, as a result, a small film stood as much a chance to score big as the major film of the week. The biggest example is that of ‘Sholay’ and ‘Jai Santoshi Maa’, both released on the same Friday – August 15, 1975. (There are more, surely!)

Then, there was also about the thing about lucky cinemas and then the preferred cinema of a filmmaker. This referred to the ‘main cinema’, for a film used to be released at a prominent cinema in the main residential-cum-commercial area of a major city such as Mumbai or Delhi. These areas usually had a cluster of cinemas.

Manoj Kumar made films on a regular basis, apart from also acting in the films produced by other makers. His favourite cinema in Mumbai was the Opera House. It was conveniently close to a local railway station as well as on bus routes.

What was more, it was a smaller house with a seating capacity of just about 600+. That was the era of when a film’s success used to be measured by the run it enjoyed — Silver Jubilee (25 weeks) or Golden Jubilee (50 weeks), and so on. So, with that kind of seating capacity, it was easy to manage your jubilees.

The other favourite was the Roxy, also in the same area, about 1,500 feet from the Opera House. Shakti Samanta was another regular filmmaker who preferred one of these two screens. And these producers did not mind waiting for months for the cinemas to be available!

Things changed so dramatically after the arrival of multiplex properties. A film’s release became like blanket bombing. Not to spare any screen in a city!

The pre- and post-Covid 19 era have changed movie economics to an extent that has never happened before in the history of cinema. Hit or flop, there are no films for release, and the few that released since the lockdown was lifted, could not pull the crowds, no matter who the star was or the face value of the film.

What has happened in the last couple of years is that the supply of films is dwindling. The makers of the few films that are ready and awaiting release seem reluctant to announce a release date. They probably are scared of the inevitable — the lack of public interest and footfalls.

Since January this year, we have had numerous small films every week. But no footfalls. The cinemas are suffering because of this uncertain flow of films. What is more worrying is that the vacation period from April-end till mid-June looks wasted.

In April this year, we had ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which struggled to cross the Rs 100- crore box-office mark. The only saviour so far has been ‘The Kerala Story’ in May. Hopes now rest on the three films due in June — ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachkke’ (Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan; June 2); ‘Adipurush’ (Prabhas and Kriti Sanon; June 16); ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ (Katik Aaryan and Kiara Advani; June 30).

What has helped the cinemas sustain are Hollywood hits such as ‘Ant Man And The Wasp’, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, ‘Evil Dead Rise’, ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3’ and ‘Fast X’. ‘Puss In Boots’, ‘Shazam: The Fury Of Gods’, ‘The Super Mario Bros’ and ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ have contributed to some extent.

The summer vacations having been wasted, the flow of films does not hold much promise in the days to come either. From July till the end of the year, there is just one film slated for release per month.

At this rate, the cinemas would starve of content. For them, Hollywood films provide the breathing space. Hollywood films are generally doing well all over India with dubbed versions available and also because of better awareness, thanks to the reach of the media and Internet.

Considering that Hollywood is on the franchise trail, these films stand even better prospects in India as they do everywhere else. The year has quite a promising lineup from Hollywood. In the next two months Hollywood films will dominate the playtime with ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ (June 9); ‘Extraction 2’ (June 6); ‘Elemental’ (June 16); ‘The Flash’ (June 16); ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ (June 30); ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ (July 14}; ‘Barbie’ (July 21); ‘Oppenheimer’ (July 21); ‘The Marvels’ (July 28).

They will help the multiplexes survive.

Hollywood films, however, are no good when it comes to many single-screen cinemas. They do not have the 2K projection facility, the least required to screen Hollywood films. It is a miracle that the cinema properties are still standing and in business.

–By Vinod Mirani

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
When Sydney Sweeney's dad turned off 'Euphoria' but her grandma was in support
Next article
WTC Final: It's the nature of schedule, says Pat Cummins on no warm-up matches
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

US to temporarily import Chinese cancer drug to ease shortage

Sports

No anxiety leading into the Ashes, very comfortable with what I'm doing right now: Stuart Broad

Technology

WhatsApp to bring iPad support as companion device

Technology

Android 13 available on 15% of active devices, Android 11 on top

Health & Lifestyle

New combination therapy cuts risk of breast cancer returning by 25%

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Italy see off Colombia to advance to third successive semifinal

News

'Asur 2' creator reveals show didn't have writers' room initially

Sports

LPL: Looking forward to have a great experience with Colombo Strikers, says Babar Azam

Sports

McCollum wanted to bat with protective boot to help McBrine hit a hundred, reveals Balbirnie

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Debutants Israel knockout Brazil to enter semifinal

News

Lily-Rose Depp 'avoided' The Weeknd while filming 'The Idol' due to method acting

News

Oscar Isaac wants Pedro to join 'Spider-Verse' as a 'cranky, old Spider-Person'

Technology

Artifact's new feature to let AI rewrite headline of clickbait article

Health & Lifestyle

Threat of pandemics far from over: Minister Bharati Pawar at G20 meet

News

How Drake encouraged Nelly Furtado's musical comeback

Health & Lifestyle

Aussie state issues alert for meningococcal disease

News

Gujarati horror thriller ‘Vash’ set for Hindi remake with Ajay Devgn

News

Natalie Portman battles to save marriage after husband 'cheats with 25-yr-old'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US