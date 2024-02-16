‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ Movie Review | Unbearably Khatta

Well, well, well, looks like Punjabi sensation Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa popular as Guru Randhawa, a singer, songwriter and music composer associated with Punjabi, Bhangra, Indi-pop and Bollywood music, known for songs like ‘Lahore’, ‘Ishare Tere’, ‘Slowly Slowly’, ‘Tere Te’, etc. decided to dip his toes into the acting pool with ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’… and let’s just say, it’s a belly flop of epic proportions! This movie is so mind-numbingly dull that you’ll find yourself questioning your love for even the catchy tunes of Guru Randhawa himself! Seriously, couldn’t he have picked a better debut vehicle? Maybe a fun Punjabi flick or just about anything that doesn’t put you to sleep?

You’ll walk out of the theatre scratching your head, wondering why on earth Guru thought this was a good idea. I mean, seriously, what was he thinking? The only thing haunting you as you make your great escape from this snooze-fest is why you didn’t bail halfway through! Directed by G Ashok, ‘Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay’ was supposed to be a rollercoaster of family drama and laughter, but instead of being tangy (khatta) it leaves us with a sour taste? Let’s dig in and find out!

We step in Agra, where the air is filled with romance and the aroma of delicious street food. Enter Heer Chawla, played by none other than Guru Randhawa, and Iraa Mishra, portrayed by Saiee Manjrekar. Iraa dreams of acing her (Civil Services Examination) IAS exams, but her family is more interested in finding her a match. Meanwhile, Heer’s grandpa (played by the legendary Anupam Kher!!!) is on a mission to witness his grandson tie the knot before he kicks the bucket.

Now, Heer is head over heels for Iraa, but Iraa’s heart belongs to her IAS aspirations. So, is there a middle path, a solution? They take the easiest route and decide to tie the knot themselves! Heer suggests they hold off on the baby-making until Iraa sorts out her IAS dreams.

Cue the wedding bells and the whole shebang! But uh-oh, Iraa’s studies take a hit with all the family drama that takes control in their marital bliss. And just when you think things couldn’t get any crazier, a hilarious misunderstanding about Iraa being pregnant sends everyone into a tizzy! Instead of clearing the air, Iraa decides to roll with it, using it as an excuse to hit the books.

But wait, guys hold on your popcorn! Despite being shorter than your average Bollywood saga, this movie feels like it’s stretching for time, with some songs popping up like unexpected guests at a party. And while there are some chuckle-worthy moments, they’re more fleeting than a social trend.

As for the performances, Guru Randhawa struts his stuff on screen, but let’s just say his acting skills are a work-in-progress. After blessing our ears with tunes like ‘Banja Tu Meri Rani’, ‘Naach Meri Rani’, and ‘Ishare Tere’, which ‘Guru’ guided this Randhawa boy to take a plunge into the crazy world of Bollywood films. As for Saiee, she does a decent job, especially when the waterworks start flowing. And shoutout to the supporting cast, including Anupam Kher and crew, for holding it down, even in such narratives, I mean!

Now, the cherry on top? A cameo by Tollywood’s comedy King, Brahmanandam! Though it feels like they only scratched the surface of his comedic genius, but it did not help salvage the already distasteful whatever…

In a nutshell ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ is a forgettable affair. With lack of entertaining elements and good storytelling ‘Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay’ might leave you craving for more laughs and less melodrama. But hey, it’s worth its ticket price only if you and your bae is looking for solitude with glimplse of a light-hearted romp through the ups and downs of desi family ‘saga’ to keep you in check!

Movie: Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

Directed by: G Ashok

Cast: Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar, Anupam Kher, Ila Arun, Paresh Ganatra, Brahmanandam

Running time: 2hrs 5mins

n.b.: Brownie points for Anupam Kher & Brahmanandam 😉