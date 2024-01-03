Wednesday, January 3, 2024
15th edition of Bangalore International Film Festival to be held from Feb 29

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the 15th edition of Bangalore International Film Festival will be held from February 29 to March 7.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the 15th edition of Bangalore International Film Festival will be held from February 29 to March 7.

Bangalore International Film Festival has also an accreditation of the International Federation of Film Producers Associations of Belgium.

The inauguration ceremony will be held on February 29 while the film festival screening will be held from March 1 to 7.

The closing ceremony will be held on March 7 with the Governor distributing the awards.

The inauguration ceremony will be organized in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru and the closing ceremony will be organised in the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha.

A tribute will also be paid to Kannada film legendary actress Lilavati, director Bhagavan and C V Shivashankar and other departed luminaries of Kannada cinema.

