24 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': A complete package of a film

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) The Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ has clocked 24 years of its release and continues to be a favourite of the audience, especially the millennials.

The film, directed by maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is known for its grandeur, music, styling and production design, and is considered to be one of Bhansali’s finest works.

The film presents a love triangle between Nandini (Aishwarya), Sameer (Salman) and the man she is ordered to marry, Vanraj (Ajay Devgn). It follows the story of Nandini, the daughter of a well-known musician, and Sameer, who comes from Italy to learn music from her father.

Both Nandini and Sameer fall in love. But Nandini’s father forces Sameer to leave India as fees for teaching him music. The unhappy Nandini is married to Vanraj, who is upset to learn that his newly-wed wife loves another. Vanraj vows to reunite Nandini with Sameer, and they set off for Italy in search of Sameer. But during their travel together, Nandini develops deep respect and regard for her selfless husband, and also love, and chooses in the end to stay with him.

Marking 24 years of the iconic film, Bhansali Productions took to Instagram and shared some beautiful pictures from the film, looking at which one realises how time has passed with the superstars getting aged like fine wine. Bhansali Productions wrote in the caption, “Celebrating 24 glorious years of the timeless tale that reflects the power of passion, sacrifice, and the beauty of true love”.

The film marked Salman’s second collaboration with Bhansali after their highly successful 1996 release ‘Khamoshi’.

The music of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ features many iconic songs like ‘Nimbuda Nimbuda’, ‘Tadap Tadap’, sung by KK and Dominic, the energetic ‘Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje’, and the title track ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

Incidentally, Salman and Aishwarya who once set Bollywood on fire with their romance, fell in love on the sets of the film only to eventually part ways and excel in their individual journeys.

Having come a long way of over two decades, all four talents of the film Ajay, Salman, Aishwarya and Bhansali have made a mark for themselves in the industry.

While Salman and Ajay are some of the biggest superstars of India, Aishwarya has represented India on many international platforms.

Aishwarya’s recent outing ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ garnered praise, while Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’ revived Bollywood and set the cash registers ringing after lull. Salman’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ also managed to pull in the crowds.

Salman gearing up for his highly anticipated ‘Tiger 3’.

Bhansali has created the niche of making films which are poetry in motion given their stupendous production design, styling and the music.

The director, who is known for ‘Black’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmavat’ will soon bring ‘Heeramandi’ marking his OTT debut.

Agency News Desk
When Rohitashv Gour's daughters arranged a perfect Father's Day for him
