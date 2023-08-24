scorecardresearch
69th National Film Awards: 'RRR', 'Gangubai Kathiyawadi' sweep technical awards

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) A day after Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the south pole of the moon, it’s time to celebrate cinema as the 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ locked horns as they sweeped major technical awards.

Both the filmmakers are known for their “larger than life” approach and grandeur in their stories. Hence, it becomes all the more intriguing to see them battling it out.

While SLB’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was feted with Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Make-up, Best Editing and Best Dialogues, ‘RRR’ bagged Best Choreography, Best Special Effects and Best Stunt Choreography.

However, out of the scope of technical awards, ‘RRR’ edged out ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ as it Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Music Direction (Background Music) and Best Male Playback Singer to Kaala Bhairava for ‘Komuram Bheemudo’.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ though managed to bag Best Actress award for Alia Bhatt in sharing with Kriti Sanon for ‘Mimi’.

