scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'72 Hoorain' makers slam CBFC's rejection of trailer, say film won National Award in 2019

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) The makers of ’72 Hoorain’, which had won its helmer, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the National Award for Best Direction in 2019, vehemently disagreed with the decision of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to reject the film’s trailer.

Labeling the decision as being regressive, Ashoke Pandit, the movie’s co-producer, said: “We are extremely hurt and disturbed because of the CBFC’s unfair decision of rejecting the trailer without any reason. This action raises a big concern about creativity, freedom and realistic filmmaking. We will not take this lightly and will knock on the doors of the high court, if needed.”

He added that “we will also be requesting the I&B ministry to intervene and question the authority at CBFC for rejecting the trailer.”

Chauhan, a two-time National Award winner, who seemed visibly unhappy with CBFC’s decision, noted: “The movie has won a National Award and has already received a censor certificate. The trailer carries the essence of the same movie.”

He added: “So on what basis has CBFC rejected the trailer? We would request everybody to watch the movie and then jump to any conclusion. The movie only states facts and certainly does not target any religion or hurt religious sentiments.”

Producer Gulab Singh Tanwar stated that the grounds of rejection seemed to be baseless.

“Whatever the CBFC has done is not right,” Tanwar said. “On one hand, the government applauds ’72 Hoorain’ and bestows it with a national honour, and here we have the CBFC rejecting the trailer of the same movie for reasons better known and understood only to them. This is confusing and absolutely unfair.”

’72 Hoorain’ is all set for a theatrical release on July 7.

–IANS

/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Global Chess League’s format is really good, we’re seeing the future in Dubai, says Magnus Carlsen
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Global Chess League’s format is really good, we’re seeing the future in Dubai, says Magnus Carlsen

News

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ to release in India on June 29

Technology

New breakthrough drug may help treat long Covid, cut reinfection risk

News

After National Award, makers of ‘72 Hoorain’ are upset over CBFC rejecting its trailer

Technology

Volvo becomes 4th automaker to adopt Tesla EV charging standard

Sports

Determined to maintain unbeaten run, says Sunil Chhetri

Sports

Manu Bhaker, Shriyanka Sadangi, Goldie Gujjar win in Rifle-Pistol trials

Technology

Oracle introduces generative AI capabilities to boost HR productivity

Technology

Nothing closes $96 mn round ahead of Phone (2) launch

Sports

Asian junior champion Kirti storms into quarters of 6th Youth Women's National Boxing

News

Kevin Spacey's UK criminal trial over multiple sexual assault allegations begins

News

Rob Kardashian wishes sister Khloe on her 39th birthday

Sports

Host at least one World Cup cricket match in Mohali: Sahney

Sports

Lucknow Super Giants' off-field performance point to spectacular first season at home

News

Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury headline hoichoi’s ‘Nikhoj’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt proceedings of second Test at Lord’s (Ld)

News

Now, son Anoop joins musical power couple Manj Musik & Nindy Kaur

Sports

Vamsi Merla Sports Foundation associates with J&K Tourism & Culture; to promote motorsports in UT

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US