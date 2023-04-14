scorecardresearch
'8 A. M. Metro' tells story of 2 strangers who bump into each other in metro

Film '8 A. M. Metro', which stars Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher, tells an unusual story of two characters who are brought together by destiny.

By Agency News Desk

The upcoming film ‘8 A. M. Metro’, which stars Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher, tells an unusual story of two characters who are brought together by destiny. Legendary lyricist, filmmaker and poet Gulzar, who is known for his works in films such as ‘Parichay’, ‘Aandhi’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Ghulami’, ‘Guru’, ‘Dil Se..’ and several others, unveiled the poster of writer-director Raj R’s at his Bandra home. The veteran artiste has contributed six of his poems for the film.

The film, is an emotional roller-coaster directed by Raj Rachakonda, and is slated to release on May 19.

Speaking about the film and Gulzar’s contribution, the director said, “It’s a story of two strangers who inadvertently bump into each other in the metro and strike up an unlikely friendship, in the process finding themselves and each other. I can’t thank Gulzar Saab enough for this magnanimous gesture and feel a deep sense of gratitude towards the legend that he is.”

Saiyami plays a 29-year-old housewife Iravati whose mundane life in Nanded is turned upside down when she has to rush to Hyderabad to tend to her pregnant sister who is confined to the bed. Fighting off recurring panic attacks, she turns to Gulshan’s character of Preetam, a banker with more to him than meets the eye, and the duo subsequently go on many journeys.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah said, “But there’s a catch because my character harbours a secret which can tear them apart and also what they believe in.”

The film is being distributed by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon Distribution.

Westland Books acquires Khalid Mohamed’s ‘The Imperfect Prince’
Pfizer's new bivalent mRNA Covid booster vax highly effective: Lancet
