scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

A decade after 'Raanjhanaa', Dhanush & Aanand L Rai reunite for 'Tere Ishk Mein'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Star Dhanush and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai are reuniting a decade after working together in films such as ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Atrangi Re’. The will be collaborating for the film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’.

Aanand L. Rai shared: “There couldn’t be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, ‘Tere Ishk Mein,’ with Dhanush. ‘Raanjhanaa’ holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming.”

Dhanush made a remarkable entry into Bollywood with ‘Raanjhanaa’, which released in 2013.

A master of his craft, Aanand L. Rai has a remarkable filmography as producer-director that includes unforgettable gems such as ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Goodluck Jerry’, ‘An Action Hero’, ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’, ‘Newton’, ‘Tumbbad’, and many more.

The dynamic duo of Dhanush and Aanand L. Rai, along with writer Himanshu Sharma, lyricist Irshad Kamil and music maestro A.R. Rahman, created magic on the silver screen in 2013 with ‘Raanjhanaa’.

Now, after a decade, the quintet are all set to recreate that spell-binding experience with ‘Tere Ishk Mein’.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Haddi' features hundreds of real transgender people
This May Also Interest You
News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Haddi' features hundreds of real transgender people

Sports

Lauren Filer to make England debut in Women's Ashes, Danni Wyatt earns maiden Test cap

News

Laced with Gujarati elements, Kiara & Kartik make garba moves in 'Sun Sajni'

News

YouTube to launch its 1st-ever official shopping channel this month

Sports

South Africa women's team to host New Zealand for white-ball series in September-October

News

Kartik says era of song and dance laden films is coming back in Bollywood

News

Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Big B: 'Watching this legend at work'

Health & Lifestyle

People have started practicing yoga regularly: Goa Guv

News

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim welcome baby boy

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia, England penalised for slow over-rates in first Test

Technology

Chrome on iOS users to soon get built-in Lens support

News

Keith Urban wishes 'owl-spotting, artist, wife' Nicole Kidman a happy b'day

News

'Chernobyl' screenwriter Craig Mazin to receive writing credit in 'Dune: Part 2'

News

Rapper King announces maiden world tour: 'Dreams are turning into reality'

Technology

Roblox to allow creators offer experiences for people 17 and over

Health & Lifestyle

Machine that detects what disease you may get in future

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Falaq Naaz gets chosen as the first captain

News

Tom Cruise 'still' dances in his underwear like in 1983 hit 'Risky Business'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US